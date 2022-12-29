Turkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June

Credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

December 29, 2022 — 12:07 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended its lira bank deposits' withholding tax support until the end of June next year, the Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

The measure, first announced in September 2020, lowered the withholding tax on deposits up to six months to 5% from 15%, that on deposits of up to a year to 3% from 12% and those on deposits longer than a year were cut to zero from 10%.

The measure was due to end at the end of this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.