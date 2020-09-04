Turkey extends layoff ban by two months

Turkey has extended by two months a layoff ban it introduced to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The presidential decision, which retains the ban until mid-November, was announced in the Official Gazette on Friday.

The measure was first imposed in April for three months, but President Tayyip Erdogan has the authority to extend it until July 2021.

