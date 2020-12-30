Turkey extends lay-off ban by two months

Contributor
Mehmet Dinar Reuters
Published

Turkey has extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from Jan. 17, a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from Jan. 17, a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

The ban was introduced this year to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment and the economy in general.

President Tayyip Erdogan has the authority to extend it by at most three months each time until June 30, 2021.

Unemployment dipped to 12.7% in the September period as the economy heated up between the first and second coronavirus waves, according to official data.

(Reporting by Mehmet Dinar; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Robert Birsel)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More