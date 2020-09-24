Turkey extends additional tariffs for variety of goods to year-end

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended additional tariffs for goods ranging from steel and iron products to construction materials until the end of the year, a presidential decision in the Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

The additional tariffs had been set to be lifted after Sept. 30 according to an earlier decision. The higher tariffs will continue to be applied on some house appliances, spare parts used in the automotive sector and televisions until year-end.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Mehmet Dinar Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

