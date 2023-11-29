News & Insights

US Markets

Turkey expects to ratify Sweden accession to NATO 'within weeks' - Swedish minister

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Ingrid Melander and Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey is expected to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO within weeks, the Swedish foreign minister said on Wednesday, quoting his Turkish counterpart.

"I had a bilateral with my colleague, the foreign minister ... where he told me that he expected the ratification to take place within weeks," Tobias Billstrom told reporters before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"The Turkish foreign minister (Hakan Fidan) didn't present a date but said 'within weeks', he expected the ratification of Sweden's NATO protocol to be made within weeks. That was what he told me yesterday."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.