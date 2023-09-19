Turkey expects foreign inflows after investors meeting in New York -finance minister

ANKARA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday that his meeting with investors in New York will contribute to foreign inflows to Turkey.

In a post on social media platform X, Simsek said he met with the world's leading fund managers in a round table meeting hosted by Goldman Sachs GS.N, and shared the goals of Turkey's economic programme.

"Our President's full support for our policies to take inflation under control is the most important factor that increases confidence in our policy framework," Simsek said, adding he believes his meetings would contribute to the foreign inflows to Turkey.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Nevzat Devranoglu)

