Turkey expects double-digit GDP growth in Q2, finance minister says

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to grow at a double-digit pace in the second quarter after logging about a 5% gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in the first quarter, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Monday.

In a televised NTV interview, he said the fight against inflation - which rose above 16% last month - was a priority. Turkish GDP growth was 1.8% last year, one of only a few economies globally to expand despite the coronavirus fallout.

(Reporting Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

