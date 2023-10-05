News & Insights

Turkey energy minister to visit Israel next month for gas talks -NTV

Credit: REUTERS/TURKISH ENERGY MINISTRY PRESS OF

October 05, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

Corrects reference in fourth paragraph to third - not fourth - nuclear power plant

ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday he planned to visit Israel in November to discuss the shipment of natural gas to Europe through Turkey as well as domestic consumption.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in person for the first time in New York last month, and said afterwards the two countries could take steps in energy drilling and shipments.

Speaking on broadcaster NTV, Bayraktar also said Turkey, which has recently signed deals to supply Romania, Moldova, and others with natural gas, was getting requests from other European countries, including Germany, to procure it.

He also said Ankara would need to seek alternatives if it could not reach an agreement with China on building its third nuclear power plant, adding Turkey needed 20 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

