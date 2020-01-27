Turkey ends rescue efforts after earthquake toll reaches 41

Turkey called off rescue operations on Monday in eastern areas hit by Friday's earthquake after emergency workers recovered the body of a final person they were searching for in a collapsed building, bringing the death toll to 41, authorities said.
