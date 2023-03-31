Turkey ends maximum rate limit on individuals' FX-protected lira accounts

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey has scrapped the maximum interest rate limit for domestic individual investors in a scheme in which the state protects lira deposits from depreciation, according to a regulation published on the country's official gazette on Friday.

The regulation still stipulates that the interest rate offered to lira deposits as part of the scheme cannot be below the current policy rate of the Turkish central bank, but the upper limit has been removed.

On Thursday, the central bank said Turkish companies would be able to open lira accounts protecting against depreciation without needing to convert foreign currency.

(Reporting by Mehmet Dinar; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.