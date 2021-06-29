Turkey economy to grow 5.5% in 2021 with tourism boost, EBRD says

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy should grow at a 5.5% pace this year, a bit more than previously expected, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday citing a strong rebound from the pandemic and signs of tourism picking up.

The EBRD had previously forecast 5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth. It said in its latest report the economy should expand by 4% in 2022.

Turkey was one of only a few globally to avoid economic contraction last year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, largely due to aggressive credit growth. It expanded 7% year-over-year in the first quarter and the government sees 20% in the second.

Roger Kelly, EBRD lead regional economist, said there should be a small quarter-on-quarter contraction in the second quarter.

"Things are picking up again and the picture is reasonably positive, with the macro-economic instabilities that are always there not quite as prominent now," Kelly said.

"If the tourism season is prolonged with pent-up holiday demand then we could see some upside to the forecast. The Russian tourists are coming back and there are some positive signals coming from Germany and others."

The 5.5% forecast would return Turkey to its trend over the last two decades. Yet it may fall short, Kelly said, if new COVID-19 variants lead to new lockdowns or if the central bank cuts its 19% policy rate before September.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pointed to July or August for a possible monetary easing, putting pressure on the lira that is hovering near its all-time low.

"Because we are seeing a fairly strong economic pick-up now, there may be less pressure from President Erdogan to cut rates in July or August. He may be a little more relaxed about it now," Kelly said.

"Conditions would be in place for easing" in September, he added.

The World Bank expects 5% economic growth this year driven by an export recovery in Turkey. Wall Street bank JP Morgan last week raised its forecast to 6.8%, citing Turkey's stepped-up COVID-19 vaccinations.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Can Sezer;)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.