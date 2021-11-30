Turkey economy grew 7.4% in Q3, boosted by retail and exports

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew 7.4% year-on-year in the third quarter, meeting expectations on the strength of retail demand, manufacturing and exports, official data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.7% compared with the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 7.5% in the third quarter with full-year growth seen at 9.5%. However the lira's recent crash and soaring inflation are expected to hinder growth in coming months.

GDP grew a massive 21.7% annually in the second quarter, rebounding after a sharp slowdown a year earlier due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

