Turkey earmarks $37 bln for earthquake costs in 2024 budget

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

October 17, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkey has allocated 1.03 trillion lira ($37 billion), or 2.5% of gross domestic product, in its 2024 draft budget to meet the cost of earthquake-related damage and the needs of people in the region, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday.

Yilmaz was speaking in a news conference on the draft budget which is set to be presented to parliament for debate. The budget envisages spending of 11.09 trillion lira and revenues of 8.44 trillion lira, with a budget deficit-to-GDP ratio of 6.4%.

($1 = 27.8991 liras)

