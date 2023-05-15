News & Insights

Turkey dollar bonds tumble more than 5 cents after presidential vote

May 15, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by Turkey suffered sharp drops of more than 5 cents in early trade on Monday after the country's presidential elections looked headed for a runoff with President Tayyip Erdogan in the lead.

The 2034 issue dropped 5.8 cents on the dollar to trade at just over 95 cents in the dollar, the lowest level since February, Tradeweb data showed.

