Turkey dollar bonds tumble more than 5 cents after presidential vote

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by Turkey suffered sharp drops of more than 5 cents in early trade on Monday after the country's presidential elections looked headed for a runoff with President Tayyip Erdogan in the lead.

The 2034 issue dropped 5.8 cents on the dollar to trade at just over 95 cents in the dollar, the lowest level since February, Tradeweb data showed.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

