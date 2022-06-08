Turkey dollar bonds tumble as lira slide accelerates

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 3.4 cents on the dollar to the lowest level since March on Wednesday, as the sliding lira hit sentiment.

The 2034 issue fell to 75.83 TR018393590= to leave it yielding 9.2%, while bonds with longer maturities fell as much as to 2.8 cents on the dollar. TR047779618

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 17.1 to the U.S. dollar, sliding towards the record low hit back in December when Turkey was in the grip of a currency crisis.

The cost of insuring Turkish debt against default has also soared in recent weeks, while the premium demanded by investors to hold the bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries hovered at 580 basis points on Wednesday, according to the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index. JPMEGDTURR

