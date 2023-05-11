News & Insights

Turkey dollar bonds rally as presidential race pull-out boosts main opposition hopes

May 11, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds jumped as much as 2.4 cents on the dollar on Thursday as presidential election candidate Muharrem Ince, one of four contesting Sunday's vote, announced his withdrawal from the race.

Longer-dated issues enjoyed the biggest gains, with the 2045 bond rising to over 82 cents in the dollar, levels last seen over a year ago, Tradeweb data showed. US900123CG37=TE

The pull-out was seen as a potential boost to the main rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu .

