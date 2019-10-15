Turkey dollar bonds gain on softer-than-expected U.S. sanctions

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rallied on Tuesday after Washington imposed lighter-than-expected sanctions over Ankara's military incursion into Syria with the lira also strengthening against the dollar.

Longer-dated issues enjoyed the largest gains with the 2045 issue US900123CG37=TE adding 1.4 cents in the dollar to trade at 91.146 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

"The rebound in prices this morning reflects the sanctions, which did not touch state owned banks that some investors had been worried about," said Koon Chow, emerging markets strategist at UBP.

"The sanctions covered a number government officials, the energy ministry and the defence ministry – the sanctions on both ministries has low or little implication for capital flows into or out of the country."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Libby George)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.