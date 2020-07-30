Turkey dollar bonds drop, volatility and CDS spike

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkey sovereign dollar bonds suffered sharp falls, while implied lira volatility gauges and the cost of insuring exposure to Ankara's sovereign debt rose on Thursday amid fresh signs of pressure on the currency.

Dollar-denominated bonds dropped across the curve with the longer end suffering the biggest falls, Tradeweb data showed. The 2030 issue US900123AL40=TE dropped nearly 5 cents to trade at 127.284 cents in the dollar, its lowest level in two and a half months.

One-week TRYSWO=FN, three-month TRY3MO=FN and one-year TRY1YO=FN Turkish lira implied volatility gauges all jumped to their highest level in two months or more, according to Fenics.

Five-year credit default swaps added 38 basis points from Wednesday's close to rise to 603 bps - the highest since mid-May, data from IHS Markit showed.

