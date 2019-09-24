US Markets

Turkey dollar bonds climb on U.S. trade package hopes

Turkey's government bonds rose to multi-week highs on Tuesday, after media reports that the United States was preparing to offer Ankara a trade package including F-35 warplanes and Patriot missiles.

Longer-dated bonds made the biggest gains with a 2043 issue US900123CB40=TE up 0.7 cents to 78.60 cents in the dollar, its highest in nearly three weeks. A 2045 issue US900123CG37=TE also climbed 0.6 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Turkey's lira strengthened too after CNN Turk reported that U.S. ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield recently gave a presentation about the proposed package at the presidential palace prior to President Tayyip Erdogan's current visit to the U.S.

