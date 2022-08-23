US Markets

Turkey does not have preconditions for dialogue with Syria - Foreign minister

Ece Toksabay Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey does not have preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian government and talks with Damascus should be goal-oriented, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

His comments reflected a recent softening of Ankara's public stance towards the government of Bashar al-Assad, after more than a decade of conflict during which Turkey has backed rebels seeking to overthrow the Syrian president.

