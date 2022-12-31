Turkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1

December 31, 2022 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Orhan Coskun for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey will cut natural gas prices for industrial consumers by as much as 25% and reduce their electricity prices by 16% from Jan. 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"The price of natural gas has been decreased between 13.10% and 25.11% for industrial users compared to November 2022," Erdogan said in a tweet.

Natural gas prices for electricity production were cut by 12.73%, Erdogan said, adding that electricity prices would fall by 16% for industrial users, a measure announced by the head of the EPDK energy regulator on Friday.

Erdogan added that natural gas prices for places of worship would fall 42.73%, also effective Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by Helen Popper)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.