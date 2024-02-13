Turkey current account deficit ends year lower than forecast

Recasts, adds analyst comment, details throughout

ANKARA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkey logged a lower-than-expected current account deficit of $2.1 billion lira in December, central bank data showed on Tuesday, which analysts described as a significant improvement that was likely to continue this year.

Narrowing the current account deficit and reaching a surplus were among the main goals of President Tayyip Erdogan's economic plan in recent years. However, sharply rising oil, gas and grain prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused it to widen until mid-2023.

The deficit in 2023 as a whole was $45.2 billion, below a poll forecast of $46.9 billion, but exceeding Turkey's medium-term programme forecast of $42.5 billion.

The December deficit of $2.091 billion was well below a Reuters poll forecast of $3.3 billion and a November deficit of $2.77 billion.

QNB Finansbank said the divergence from the forecast seemed to be mainly related to a lower-than-expected deficit in the primary income account, mainly due to investment income.

Excluding gold and energy imports, the current account balance recorded a surplus of $4.1 billion, up from $3.4 billion a year earlier, it said.

The 2023 deficit of $45.2 billion amounted to 4.1-4.2% of GDP, down from $48.8 billion, or 5.4% of GDP, a year earlier.

Economists expect the improvement to continue in 2024, with the Reuters poll forecasting a full-year current account deficit of $35.7 billion.

QNB Finansbank said monthly deficits were expected to remain high at around $4 billion in the coming months, reflecting seasonally low tourism revenues.

"However lower energy prices, lower gold imports and a slowdown in economic activity would lead to an improvement over last year," it added, lowering its 2024 deficit forecast by $5 billion to $30 billion, or 2.5% of GDP.

