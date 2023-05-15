Turkey credit default swaps jump after election

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against Turkey defaulting on its sovereign debts surged to a six-month high on Monday, after a closely-contested presidential election headed to a run-off vote.

The five-year Turkey credit default swap spread TRGV5YUSAC=MG jumped 105 basis points (bps) from Friday's levels to 597 bps, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the highest since November 2022.

The liraTRYTOM=D3 slipped to a two-month low.

