Turkey central bank holds rates steady at 19% as lira slips

ANKARA, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held its key interest rate at 19% as expected on Thursday and a statement suggested it was inching closer to a cut expected later this year, even while it nodded to renewed pressure on the lira currency.

The bank last changed its one-week policy rate TRINT=ECI in March when former governor Naci Agbal raised it to head off rising prices, though inflation dipped a bit below 17% last month.

A Reuters poll shows analysts expect policy easing to begin in the fourth quarter when inflation is predicted to decline.

The lira has shed 2.5% this week after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone, and after the first meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden yielded no breakthroughs on key disputes.

The weakness in the lira, which touched an all-time low earlier this month, raises inflation via Turkey's heavy imports.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who Erdogan named in March in a shock to markets, has said inflation should fall around September.

Erdogan has pointed to July or August for possible rate cuts, prompting analysts to warn about premature easing that could hurt the lira and economy.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

