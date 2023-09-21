Turkey central bank hikes rates by 500 pts to 30%

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by a lofty 500 basis points to 30% on Thursday as expected, marking a second month of aggressive tightening, after President Tayyip Erdogan set aside his long opposition to tight policy.

The bank's policy committee reiterated that it is ready to raise rates further as needed to rein in inflation that leapt to nearly 59% in August and is expected to rise into next year.

In a Reuters poll, economists forecast that the bank would raise the policy rate by 500 basis points with forecasts ranging from 27.5% to 31%. The one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI has risen by 2,250 basis points since June.

Following his May re-election, Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan to lead the central bank in June as authorities grappled with an economy strained by depleted FX reserves and soaring inflation expectations.

Previously Erdogan had supported a low interest rate policy despite high inflation, which triggered a currency crisis in late 2021 and pushed inflation above 85% last year. Partly due to lira deprecation, annual consumer price inflation is seen rising to around 60% by year end.

