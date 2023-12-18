Turkey central bank chief to present policy to NY investors Jan 11

ANKARA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's central bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, will deliver a full day of presentations to foreign investors on monetary policy, inflation and Turkish assets in New York on Jan. 11.

According to an invitation the central bank sent to investors, she will feature in four of the five sessions planned for its day of presentations at the headquarters of Wall Street bank JPMorgan.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will also give a presentation on fiscal policy and the financing outlook.

The event is part of Ankara's efforts to woo back foreign investors after years of exodus.

The central bank is nearing the end of a sharp interest rate-hiking cycle that began in June, when Erkan and Simsek were named to their respective roles to steer a policy U-turn after years of unorthodoxy.

The policy aims to arrest soaring inflation, reduce trade deficits, rebuild foreign exchange reserves and stabilise the lira currency. Boosting foreign investment is a key part of the plan and there are early signs of interest.

Erkan - a former Wall Street banker and the first woman to lead Turkey's central bank - will take questions, discuss policy and the inflation outlook, and moderate a panel on "investors view on Turkish assets," the invitation shows.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler and Tomasz Janowski)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.