Turkey cenbank's net FX reserves rebound to $15.59 bln

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves stood at $15.59 billion as of Dec. 4, rebounding on the back of a Treasury eurobond issue after a drop of some $5 billion the previous week, data showed on Thursday.

The level a week earlier was the lowest since 2003, according to bankers, who said that drop was mainly due to swaps worth around $4 billion not being renewed after they matured.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 7.8472 compared to 7.8945 the previous week.

The net forex reserves are expected to gradually rise by several billion dollars more in the weeks ahead due to a recent regulatory adjustment to lenders' reserve requirements.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

4-12-2020

122,300

15,585

27-11-2020

108,408

13,732

20-11-2020

141,499

18,449

13-11-2020

127,963

16,427

06-11-2020

165,184

19,568

30-10-2020

153,747

18,932

23-10-2020

165,541

21,216

16-10-2020

145,747

18,422

09-10-2020

134,891

17,090

02-10-2020

129,290

16,803

25-09-2020

129,893

16,951

18-09-2020

141,477

18,825

11-09-2020

149,323

20,029

04-09-2020

137,419

18,572

28-08-2020

169,845

23,211

21-08-2020

205,860

28,218

14-08-2020

210,145

28,729

07-08-2020

198,030

27,661

31-07-2020

183,714

26,482

24-07-2020

196,442

28,741

17-07-2020

212,464

31,039

10-07-2020

220,430

32,166

03-07-2020

206,444

30,115

26-06-2020

199,032

29,084

19-06-2020

215,353

31,461

12-06-2020

214,601

31,640

05-06-2020

212,860

31,546

29-05-2020

224,649

33,088

22-05-2020

217,052

31,974

15-05-2020

180,003

25,884

08-05-2020

187,906

26,023

01-05-2020

195,130

27,988

24-04-2020

175,875

25,230

17-04-2020

179,122

25,932

10-04-2020

177,213

26,300

03-04-2020

180,948

27,140

27-03-2020

210,154

32,552

20-03-2020

200,267

30,738

13-03-2020

213,707

34,306

06-03-2020

225,949

37,113

28-02-2020

234,060

38,001

21-02-2020

210,129

34,547

14-02-2020

227,422

37,616

07-02-2020

214,704

35,914

31-01-2020

220,030

36,846

24-01-2020

223,456

37,777

17-01-2020

222,195

37,795

10-01-2020

221,065

37,590

03-01-2020

243,770

40,985

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

