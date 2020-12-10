Turkey cenbank's net FX reserves rebound to $15.59 bln

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves stood at $15.59 billion as of Dec. 4, rebounding on the back of a Treasury eurobond issue after a drop of some $5 billion the previous week, data showed on Thursday.
The level a week earlier was the lowest since 2003, according to bankers, who said that drop was mainly due to swaps worth around $4 billion not being renewed after they matured.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 7.8472 compared to 7.8945 the previous week.
The net forex reserves are expected to gradually rise by several billion dollars more in the weeks ahead due to a recent regulatory adjustment to lenders' reserve requirements.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
4-12-2020
122,300
15,585
27-11-2020
108,408
13,732
20-11-2020
141,499
18,449
13-11-2020
127,963
16,427
06-11-2020
165,184
19,568
30-10-2020
153,747
18,932
23-10-2020
165,541
21,216
16-10-2020
145,747
18,422
09-10-2020
134,891
17,090
02-10-2020
129,290
16,803
25-09-2020
129,893
16,951
18-09-2020
141,477
18,825
11-09-2020
149,323
20,029
04-09-2020
137,419
18,572
28-08-2020
169,845
23,211
21-08-2020
205,860
28,218
14-08-2020
210,145
28,729
07-08-2020
198,030
27,661
31-07-2020
183,714
26,482
24-07-2020
196,442
28,741
17-07-2020
212,464
31,039
10-07-2020
220,430
32,166
03-07-2020
206,444
30,115
26-06-2020
199,032
29,084
19-06-2020
215,353
31,461
12-06-2020
214,601
31,640
05-06-2020
212,860
31,546
29-05-2020
224,649
33,088
22-05-2020
217,052
31,974
15-05-2020
180,003
25,884
08-05-2020
187,906
26,023
01-05-2020
195,130
27,988
24-04-2020
175,875
25,230
17-04-2020
179,122
25,932
10-04-2020
177,213
26,300
03-04-2020
180,948
27,140
27-03-2020
210,154
32,552
20-03-2020
200,267
30,738
13-03-2020
213,707
34,306
06-03-2020
225,949
37,113
28-02-2020
234,060
38,001
21-02-2020
210,129
34,547
14-02-2020
227,422
37,616
07-02-2020
214,704
35,914
31-01-2020
220,030
36,846
24-01-2020
223,456
37,777
17-01-2020
222,195
37,795
10-01-2020
221,065
37,590
03-01-2020
243,770
40,985
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)
