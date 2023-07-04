News & Insights

Turkey cenbank to provide forex to lenders for maturing KKM needs -source

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

July 04, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank will provide foreign currency to private banks to meet their needs related to the maturing of forex-protected KKM deposit accounts, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said that central bank reserves will not be used to set a lira currency level, now that a Treasury protocol was being deactivated under which the central bank had made forex sales through state banks.

The central bank did not comment when asked about the matter.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

