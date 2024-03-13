Turkey cenbank to impose block on some lenders' lira required reserves

ANKARA, March 13 (Reuters) - Turkish lenders will be required to impose a block on some of their lira required reserves, according to a document the central bank sent them on Wednesday, in a move that bankers said would push up deposit rates and tighten liquidity.

The rule comes into effect on Friday.

Banks with asset sizes larger than 100 billion liras ($3.12 billion) will be required to impose a block on 15% of lira required reserves, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Those with more than 500 billion liras ($15.58 billion) will impose it on 25% of lira required reserves.

($1 = 32.0880 liras)

