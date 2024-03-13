Turkey cenbank targets lira reserve requirements in latest tightening step

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, March 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank directed lenders to put portions of their lira required reserves into blocked accounts, according to a document it sent to them on Wednesday, in the latest move expected to tighten liquidity and push up deposit rates.

The rule, which had not been previously reported, comes into effect on Friday. Bank stocks dropped almost 5% after the report.

The central bank move comes after authorities took steps last week to curb lending and discourage banks' demand for foreign currency, as part of an effort to cool inflation that hit 67% last month.

While the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 45% last month after an aggressive tightening cycle, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek this week promised tighter fiscal policy to help the central bank reduce inflation.

According to the document seen by Reuters, banks with asset sizes larger than 100 billion liras ($3.11 billion) will be required to impose a block on 15% of lira required reserves.

Those with more than 500 billion liras ($15.57 billion) will impose it on 25% of lira required reserves, it said.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened a bit to match a record low touched on Tuesday of 32.1 versus the dollar, bringing its losses this year to 8%. Turkey's CDS fell back down to 310, its lowest since March 1, and the banking index dropped nearly 5%.

Mehmet Baki Atilal, deputy general manager of research at A1 Capital, said news of the central bank regulation undercut bank stocks.

"This announcement/action is poised to elevate interest rates and pose a burden on bank profits, inevitably leading to a downturn in the banking index," he said.

Last week, Fitch raised Turkey's rating to "B+" from "B", saying tighter approaches to monetary policy were helping combat inflationary trends.

After President Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May, Turkey abandoned its unorthodox low interest rate policy in favour of tightening, raising its key rate to 45% from 8.5% since June.

Turkey is expected to take more policy steps to cool inflation after local elections on March 31, setting the stage for more pain for Turks already struggling after years of soaring prices.

($1 = 32.1 liras)

