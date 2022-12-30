Turkey cenbank targets 60% lira deposits in banks in H1

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 30, 2022 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday it aims to lift the share of lira deposits to 60% of all deposits in the banking system over the next six months, and vowed to continue using regulations to support access to credit.

In its annual monetary policy report, the central bank said it was maintaining its long-held 5% medium-term inflation target, as the annual inflation rate begins edging down from a 24-year high above 85% in October.

The central bank, which has undertaken an "liraization" policy of stabilizing the currency as it has slashed interest rates, repeated it had no forex target level and would not buy or sell hard currencies to direct the lira.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.