Turkey cenbank surprises with 500-point rate hike to 50%

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate by 500 basis points to 50% on Thursday, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook and pledging to keep a tight stance until there is a significant and sustained drop in the trend.

The hawkish surprise sent the lira currency TRYTOM=D3 rallying 0.6% to 32.2 against the dollar after weeks of steady declines.

The bank has now raised its one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 4,150 basis points from 8.5% since last June, following President Tayyip Erdogan's victory in May elections and U-turn towards greater orthodoxy in economic policy.

The "tight monetary stance will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed, and inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range," the policy committee said.

Policy "will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen," it added.

To reinforce the tightening move, the bank also decided to adjust its policy operational framework by setting the its overnight borrowing and lending rates 300 basis points below and above the one-week repo rate.

Inflation rose to a higher than expected 67% last month, when the central bank had held rates steady after a sustained string of hikes.

Though inflation is expected to dip around mid-year, the recent lira slide coupled with declining foreign reserves had raised some expectations of more rate hikes ahead.

In a Reuters poll, 20 of 22 respondents expected the bank to keep the rate steady in March, while the other two forecasted a hike of only 250 basis points. The poll showed however that a strong majority expected it to hike again later this year.

The central bank has recently taken other steps to tighten credit, including action on reserve requirements, prompting some banks to either reduce loan limits or even stop offering loans. Last Saturday the bank raised the maximum interest rate on credit card cash withdrawals.

The rate decision was taken just over a week before nationwide local elections, where Erdogan's AK Party is trying to win back key cities like Istanbul. Tighter fiscal policy is expected after the vote, compounding economic pain for Turks after a years-long cost-of-living crisis.

(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

