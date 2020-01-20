Turkey cenbank starts sending $6.9 bln to Treasury, others

Turkey's central bank said on Monday it started distributing 40.5 billion lira ($6.85 billion) to the Treasury and other shareholders, after its board voted for a second straight year to fast-track payments to boost the government's budget.
