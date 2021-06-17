Turkey cenbank sees some import price pressure as it holds rates

ISTANBUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that recent import-price pressure has a role in posing risks to inflation expectations and it repeated a pledge maintain its policy stance, as it held interest rates steady at 19% as expected.

"In addition to the recent import-price-based cost factors, demand conditions, supply constraints in some sectors, and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the pricing behaviour and inflation outlook," bank's policy committee said in a statement after its monthly meeting.

But "the decelerating impact of the monetary tightening on credit and domestic demand has begun to be observed," it added. "The policy rate will continue to be determined at a level above inflation."

Turkey's inflation rate unexpectedly fell from a two-year high to 16.59% year-on-year in May thanks to a full coronavirus lockdown in the first half of the month.

However the lira weakened further in June raising economist expectations of higher inflation in the coming months.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

