Turkey cenbank seen trimming $16 bln from 2016-18 current account deficits

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to revise down the country's current account deficit for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by a total of $16 billion, and add to the 2019 surplus, according to calculations by analysts and Reuters on Friday.

On Thursday, the bank announced that on March 11 it would adjust its calculations going back to 2013.

Turkey's chronic current account deficits are a worry for the government and investors since it leaves the economy reliant on speculative inflows to finance the shortfall. A 2018 currency crisis sent import prices soaring and resulted in a surplus in 2019, the first in 18 years.

Calculations by Reuters and three economists showed the central bank is expected to reduce the 2016 deficit by $5 billion to $26.5 billion; the 2017 deficit by $6 billion to $40.5 billion; and the 2018 deficit by $5 billion to $23 billion.

Last year's $1.7-billion surplus is also expected to be revised higher.

While economists can only calculate 2016-2018, the new system will apply to the 2013-2019 period and be used going forward. The data required to revise 2013-2016 data has not been published by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

An economist said an expected return to a current account deficit in 2020 will be delayed for several months by the revisions, adding that the changes were "justified."

"We think the credibility of the data will be questioned due to the large positive impact of the revision," the economist added.

The largest revision will be seen in the transportation item of the services trade. Economists also expect revisions due to the foreign trade data and say it will not lead to a change in the headline current account balance.

The first announcement based on the new method will be made on March 11, when the revisions will also be issued. The method will reflect the impact of international service trade statistics as well as foreign trade statistics according to the general trade system.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

