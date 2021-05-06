Turkey cenbank says tightening starting to cool demand

ISTANBUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that past rate hikes have begun to cool economic activity and it will maintain the current policy stance until a forecasted fall in inflation is realised, as it held interest rates steady at 19% as expected.

The bank also dropped a reference in its policy statement last month to "maintain the tight monetary stance", though it again pledged to keep its policy rate above the inflation level until "strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation."

"The decelerating impact of the monetary tightening on credit and domestic demand has begun to be observed," bank's policy committee said in a statement after its monthly meeting.

"Taking into account the high levels of inflation and inflation expectations, the current monetary policy stance will be maintained until the significant fall in the April Inflation Report's forecast path is achieved," it added.

Last week, the central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 12.2% from 9.4% and said the policy rate will remain above realised and expected inflation until inflation converges to the target.

The shock appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as bank governor in March initially sent the lira down as much as 15%, raising inflation via imports. Annual inflation topped 17% last month.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.