Turkey cenbank removes minimum rate for FX-protected deposits -bankers

ANKARA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank continued steps to begin rolling back a costly scheme that protects lira deposits from FX depreciation by removing the minimum interest rate limit for such accounts, according to a document sent to banks and seen by two bankers.

Last week the central bank raised its policy interest rate to 30%, which would have been the new minimum rate for the so-called KKM deposit accounts.

One banker who saw the document told Reuters the change allows lenders to offer rates below 30% for KKM deposits that were initially opened with Turkish lira, rather than with converted foreign currency.

The central bank did not comment on the document sent to banks.

It began moving last month to urge conversions from KKM to standard lira accounts. The government expects the level of deposits to remain mostly stable through end-year, and for a gradual phase-out in coming years.

The scheme was introduced to arrest a historic currency crash in late 2021 and it helped reverse a trend of Turks flocking to hard currencies and gold to protect their savings after years of lira depreciation.

According to regulator data, 3.3 trillion lira ($121.29 billion) was held in foreign currency-protected accounts as of mid-September.

($1 = 27.2081 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

