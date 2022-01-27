Turkey cenbank ratchets up 2022 inflation view to 23%

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun

ISTANBUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank hiked its year-end annual inflation forecast to 23.2%, from 11.8% previously, and its chief dismissed the notion that a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts sent inflation soaring and the lira tumbling.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who has been pressured to slash rates by President Tayyip Erdogan, said the bank sets policy based on data when asked at a press conference about its independence.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September, setting off a full-blown crisis last month in which the lira touched a record 18.4 versus the dollar before rebounding sharply.

The exchange-rate volatility sent inflation soaring to 36% in December and most analysts expect it to approach 50% in coming months before easing to about 27% by year end, according to a Reuters poll.

But the central bank, which has consistently undershot actual inflation in the last few years, said inflation was heading lower and predicted a mid-point of 23.2% for the consumer price index at end-2022.

A chart shared by the bank showed it expects inflation to approach 50% in January, peak near 55% in May and then drop sharply in the third quarter, which Kavcioglu attributed to the government's new economic strategy.

The bank also forecast 8.2% inflation for end-2023 and a return to its official target of 5% a year later.

The lira weakening "has nothing to do with the rate cuts" and would have happened irrespective, said Kavcioglu, whom Erdogan appointed in March of last year.

He added that rising inflation was not completely due to rate cuts. "We took care of the exchange rate, God willing we will take care of inflation too with these policies."

Erdogan, who has long held the unorthodox view that interest rates cause inflation, launched a new economic programme last year that prioritises low rates, exports, lending and investment.

Inflation has remained mostly in double digits for most of the last five years, eating into the earnings and savings of Turks.

The central bank forex reserves have declined to $7.55 as of Jan. 14, the lowest level since 2002, after the bank sold off hard currencies to support the lira during last month's crisis. It also sold some $128 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Kavcioglu said the bank continued to build up foreign exchange reserves, blaming the recent drawdown on market volatility, as well as the hard currency needs of the state-owned energy distributor BOTAS and other institutions.

He also called on the banking sector to believe in disinflation and act accordingly, and said much of the price pressure was down to global supply issues.

