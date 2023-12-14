Turkey cenbank net FX reserves up $3.4 bln, highest since early 2020

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose $3.4 billion to $38.15 billion in the week to Dec. 8, data showed on Thursday, hitting their highest level since January 2020.
Reserves have rebounded since early June - just after presidential elections - when they had fallen to minus $5.7 billion, their lowest since data publication began in 2002.
The rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 28.8740 lira to the dollar.
In early January 2020, the net international reserves stood at $40.98 billion.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
08-12-2023
1,101,621
38,153
01-12-2023
1,002,288
34,776
24-11-2023
1,030,454
35,806
17-11-2023
830,532
28,986
10-11-2023
724,641
25,448
03-11-2023
700,322
24,741
27-10-2023
706,652
25,145
20-10-2023
630,684
22,553
13-10-2023
611,122
22,056
06-10-2023
570,814
20,737
29-09-2023
564,927
20,636
22-09-2023
648,979
24,034
15-09-2023
473,248
17,588
08-09-2023
436,324
16,278
01-09-2023
430,766
16,154
25-08-2023
388,434
14,337
18-08-2023
425,614
15,724
11-08-2023
425,314
15,754
04-08-2023
423,622
15,719
28-07-2023
293,380
10,894
21-07-2023
367,874
13,682
14-07-2023
345,999
13,247
07-07-2023
342,902
13,166
30-06-2023
253,709
9,825
23-06-2023
217,102
9,190
16-06-2023
11,184
473
09-06-2023
-73,945
-3,171
02-06-2023
-118,236
-5,697
26-05-2023
-87,663
-4,405
19-05-2023
-2,989
-151
12-05-2023
45,455
2,325
05-05-2023
131,982
6,781
28-04-2023
123,478
6,361
21-04-2023
160,742
8,294
14-04-2023
232,594
12,047
07-04-2023
264,885
13,770
31-03-2023
353,626
18,470
24-03-2023
360,025
18,926
17-03-2023
379,267
19,987
10-03-2023
353,057
18,618
03-03-2023
390,262
20,685
24-02-2023
380,790
20,196
17-02-2023
402,962
21,398
10-02-2023
459,698
24,438
03-02-2023
509,094
27,090
27-01-2023
484,844
25,810
20-01-2023
501,579
26,716
13-01-2023
466,890
24,886
06-01-2023
455,489
24,307
30-12-2022
514,984
27,544
31-12-2021
108,219
8,339
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
