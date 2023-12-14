Turkey cenbank net FX reserves up $3.4 bln, highest since early 2020

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose $3.4 billion to $38.15 billion in the week to Dec. 8, data showed on Thursday, hitting their highest level since January 2020.

Reserves have rebounded since early June - just after presidential elections - when they had fallen to minus $5.7 billion, their lowest since data publication began in 2002.

The rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 28.8740 lira to the dollar.

In early January 2020, the net international reserves stood at $40.98 billion.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

08-12-2023

1,101,621

38,153

01-12-2023

1,002,288

34,776

24-11-2023

1,030,454

35,806

17-11-2023

830,532

28,986

10-11-2023

724,641

25,448

03-11-2023

700,322

24,741

27-10-2023

706,652

25,145

20-10-2023

630,684

22,553

13-10-2023

611,122

22,056

06-10-2023

570,814

20,737

29-09-2023

564,927

20,636

22-09-2023

648,979

24,034

15-09-2023

473,248

17,588

08-09-2023

436,324

16,278

01-09-2023

430,766

16,154

25-08-2023

388,434

14,337

18-08-2023

425,614

15,724

11-08-2023

425,314

15,754

04-08-2023

423,622

15,719

28-07-2023

293,380

10,894

21-07-2023

367,874

13,682

14-07-2023

345,999

13,247

07-07-2023

342,902

13,166

30-06-2023

253,709

9,825

23-06-2023

217,102

9,190

16-06-2023

11,184

473

09-06-2023

-73,945

-3,171

02-06-2023

-118,236

-5,697

26-05-2023

-87,663

-4,405

19-05-2023

-2,989

-151

12-05-2023

45,455

2,325

05-05-2023

131,982

6,781

28-04-2023

123,478

6,361

21-04-2023

160,742

8,294

14-04-2023

232,594

12,047

07-04-2023

264,885

13,770

31-03-2023

353,626

18,470

24-03-2023

360,025

18,926

17-03-2023

379,267

19,987

10-03-2023

353,057

18,618

03-03-2023

390,262

20,685

24-02-2023

380,790

20,196

17-02-2023

402,962

21,398

10-02-2023

459,698

24,438

03-02-2023

509,094

27,090

27-01-2023

484,844

25,810

20-01-2023

501,579

26,716

13-01-2023

466,890

24,886

06-01-2023

455,489

24,307

30-12-2022

514,984

27,544

31-12-2021

108,219

8,339

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

