Turkey cenbank hikes inflation forecasts, promises tight policy

Adds forecasts

ANKARA, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank hiked its year-end inflation forecast on Thursday to 12.2% from 9.4%, in part due to pressure from lira depreciation, and its new governor said tight policy would be maintained until price pressures decline.

Presenting a quarterly inflation report for the first time since he was appointed last month, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the policy rate, now at 19%, would be set above inflation, which topped 16% last month and is expected to head a bit higher.

He added that high inflation expectations continue to impact negatively on the inflation trend, adding economic activity should slow in the second quarter and that employment was lagging behind growth.

The bank also raised its 2022 forecast more modestly to 7.5%, and said 2022 food price inflation was forecast at 9.8%, compared to 9.4% in the previous report presented three months ago.

The adjustments come after the lira has lost about 10% of its value so far this year including a sharp drop last month when the former central bank governor, Naci Agbal, was ousted.

The lira slide has raised import prices, and overall annual inflation rose to 16.2% in March, with producer price inflation soaring above 31%.

Commodity prices, especially energy, have also raised price pressures in Turkey, which has had double-digit inflation for most of the last four years.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Nevzat Devranoglu, Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans)

