Turkey cenbank commits to tight policy, sees 9.4% year-end inflation

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank chief redoubled his commitment to tight monetary policy until inflation falls from near 15% and he held firm on Thursday to a forecast of 9.4% annual CPI by year end, markedly lower than market expectations.

Governor Naci Agbal said it was "too early" to ease policy after the bank hiked its key interest rate to 17% from 10.25% since November, giving Turkey among the highest borrowing costs in emerging markets.

In a quarterly inflation report, Agbal, who took the bank's reins in early November, said annual CPI was expected to fall to 7% by the end of 2022. Inflation wouldn't drop to the official 5% target for nearly three more years, he added.

"The cautious stance in monetary policy will be maintained decisively until 2023 when we will reach the 5% inflation target. We have expressed our commitment to make further tightening if necessary," Agbal said in an online briefing.

"We are aware there are upside risks to this forecast (but) the strong impact of the tight policy stance will achieve a fall in inflation to 9.4% at the end of the year," he told reporters and economists.

Annual inflation edged up to 14.6% in December, with food-price rises above 20%, hitting Turks just as new coronavirus-related curbs and the higher borrowing costs also weighed.

Market expectations are for between 11% and 12% inflation by the end of this year.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed after the bank maintained its 9.4% end-2021 forecast, suggesting it could keep rates at 17% or higher longer than expected.

Agbal added that economic growth showed a strong trend at the end of 2020 but has slowed according to recent indicators, in part due to monetary tightening that began in August, dramatically slowing credit growth.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans)

