Turkey cenbank chief to meet Blackrock, JPMorgan, others at IMF/WB forum -source

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

October 05, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will meet with international banks and funds Oct. 11-13 at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund forum in Marrakech, a source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The meetings will include representatives and clients of Blackrock, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, as well as other central bankers, the person said, marking her first such interactions with foreign investors since becoming governor in June.

The central bank, which has hiked interest rates aggressively since Erkan took the reins, declined to comment.

