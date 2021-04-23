Turkey cenbank chief says FX sales headed off economic attacks

Adds comments, background on policy, $128 billion inquiry

ISTANBUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that foreign currency reserves were sold in the last two years to balance the exchange rate, which he said had risen in recent years in the face of attacks on the economy.

In a live TV interview broadcast by CNN Turk and other channels, Kavcioglu, who was appointed a month ago, defended the unorthodox policy in 2019 and 2020 after opposition political parties inquired about the some $128 billion in sales.

Kavcioglu said the sales data is available on the bank's balance sheets, including daily data, adding the "economic attacks" on Turkey had led to lira depreciation.

"As a result of the forex transactions, citizens, foreign investors and the real sector overcame the 2020 pandemic crisis without so much as a nose bleed," he said in his first televised interview as governor.

In March, President Tayyip Erdogan removed Kavcioglu's predecessor Naci Agbal, a respected policy hawk, in a shock move which sent foreign investors fleeing from Turkish assets on concerns that rates would be quickly slashed.

But Kavcioglu - who had previously criticised Agbal's rate hikes - has since promised no abrupt changes. At his first policy-setting meeting this month, the bank held the policy rate steady at 19% but dropped an earlier pledge to tighten more if needed.

The main opposition party, the CHP, has been pressing Erdogan and his ruling AK Party to account for the estimated $128 billion in sales, which were done by state banks and backed by central bank swaps in order to support the lira.

The policy sliced the central bank's net FX reserves - the country's buffer against crisis - down by about 75%. Excluding the swaps, the buffer is deeply negative.

The currency shed 20% last year despite the FX sales.

Last week, echoing the government's public defence of the policy, Kavcioglu said the transactions were done within market conditions and did not provide "privileges" to any bank or firm.

Analysts expect the bank under Kavcioglu to cut rates around mid-year, in part given Erdogan's repeated calls for monetary stimulus. Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in two years, eroding monetary credibility.

