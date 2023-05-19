Turkey cbank reverses decision requiring security against credit cards cash withdrawals

ANKARA, May 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank reversed a decision to require banks to hold securities against cash withdrawals on credit cards and jewellery expenses, according to a central bank document seen by Reuters on Friday.

A day after Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, the central bank sent a letter to banks expanding security holding requirements to cover more loans.

Cash withdrawals on credit cards and deferred cash payments saw the highest individual demand ahead of the elections because they offer the lowest borrowing costs.

Demand for foreign exchange and gold also rose to record-high levels just before elections as local residents were hedging themselves against possible depreciation in lira currency following the polls.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.