News & Insights

Turkey cbank reserves fall partly due to energy import payments, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

February 29, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A $6 billion decline in Turkish Central Bank net reserves to $22.45 billion last week was in part due to payments for energy imports, traders said on Thursday.

The sharp slide was in line with bankers' calculations earlier this week and meant net reserves have fallen some $17.5 billion since late December, when they hit their highest level in nearly four years.

"Energy import payments, the net effect of Treasury eurobond transactions and exits from KKM (forex-protected deposit accounts) were decisive," in the decline, said one senior banking source who declined to be named.

Traders said they calculated that net foreign exchange sales last week amounted to $4.3 billion but that only half of this amount could be explained by routine forex sales transactions, suggesting most of the remaining $2 billion was paid for energy imports.

The central bank did not comment on the issue when asked by Reuters.

Before slipping this year, reserves had rebounded since early June - just after presidential and parliamentary elections - when they were down to minus $5.7 billion, their lowest since data publication began in 2002.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.