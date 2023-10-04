News & Insights

Turkey carries out new air strikes in northern Iraq after Ankara bombing

October 04, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

Adds background

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkish air forces destroyed 58 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq since the Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack near government buildings in Ankara on Sunday.

The third operation after Sunday's bombing was conducted in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Wednesday and many PKK militants were "neutralised", a term mostly used to mean killed, Turkey's defence ministry said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday all facilities belonging to the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Iraq and Syria are "legitimate targets".

Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbasi will visit Ankara on Thursday to meet with Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, Turkish media reported.

Two attackers detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Sunday, killing them both and wounding two police officers.

After Ankara bombing, Turkey hits back in Iraq and at home

Bomb attack targets Turkish capital, Kurdish militants claim responsibility

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever, Writing by Burcu Karakas)

((Chris.Reese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.