Turkey can help select countries for Russian grain, fertiliser exports -Erdogan

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara could work with Moscow on determining low-income countries to which Russian grains and fertilisers can be exported.

Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan's Astana on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit.

"We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports under the Istanbul agreement and the transfer of Russian grain and fertiliser to less developed countries via Turkey," Erdogan said, referring to a U.N.-brokered export deal in July.

"We may work on determining the name of countries. It is important that we focus on the poor countries rather than developed countries," he said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

