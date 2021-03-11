Turkey c/a deficit down to $1.87 bln in Jan, above forecast

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish current account deficit narrowed to $1.867 billion in January, dipping $166 million from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, exceeding a poll forecast of $1.62 billion and weighed down in part by gold.

Turkey's import-reliant economy has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic over the last year.

The central bank data showed the goods deficit narrowed by $1.4 billion to $1.9 billion in January and the services surplus decreased by $1.12 billion to $455 million. Excluding gold and energy, the current account showed a $1.18 billion surplus,

A Reuters poll this week showed the deficit in 2021 as a whole is expected to narrow to $23 billion. In 2020 Turkey's current account deficit was $36.72 billion, due mostly to a sharp rise in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues.

An uptick in tourism revenue and exports are expected to narrow the 2021 deficit. The median estimate of 11 economists for the full-year deficit was $23 billion, in a range of $18 billion to $30 billion.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Oben Mumcuoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

