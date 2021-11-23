Turkey buys feed barley in tender for 370,000 T, traders say

Raises total bought to about 200,000 tonnes, adds prices, detail

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO initially bought about 200,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in a tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 370,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the coming days.

Shipment is sought in 2022 between Jan. 3 and Jan. 28 to a series of Turkish ports.

Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Dealers say that some exporters have made advance shipments to Turkey to escape rises in Russian grain export taxes, which are being increased in stages to conserve domestic supplies.

Traders said the following purchases were made (in dollars per tonne c&f, with port of unloading, tonnes sold, seller, price and whether supplied from warehouses in Turkey):

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 50,000 Viterra $359.80 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Yayla $359.80 warehouse

Mersin 50,000 Viterra $355.90 warehouse

Mersin 25,000 Yayla $355.90 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Erser $362.90 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 GTCS $358.00

The tender continues recent strong grain import demand from Turkey to ensure sufficient domestic supplies after the country’s crops suffered drought damage this summer.

In its last reported barley tender on Oct. 26, the TMO bought an estimated 235,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $330 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

