Turkey buys corn in tender, about 275,000 T bought so far- traders

HAMBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO has started buying corn in an international tender on Tuesday, with about 275,000 tonnes believed to have been initially purchased, traders said.

The tender seeks about 325,000 tonnes of corn so more purchases are expected, traders said.

The results are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Initial purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Shipment was sought between Feb. 25 and March 15 for unloading in a series of Turkish ports. Both imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey could be offered in the tender.

Traders said they believed the following provisional purchases were made, with port of unloading, seller, tonnes sold, price in dollars a tonne c&f and whether the supplies are from Turkish warehouses:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Bandirma 25,000 Bek Tarim $307.70 warehouse

Bandirma 25,000 Aston $315.15 warehouse

Tekirdag 25,000 Erser $314.30 warehouse

Samsun 25,000 Promaks $304.70 warehouse

Karasu 25,000 Bek Tarim $304.70

Derince 25,000 Yayla $311.50

Derince 25,000 Rolweg $311.50

Mersin 25,000 Erser $311.65

Mersin 25,000 Yayla $311.65

Izmir 25,000 ADM $309.59 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Yayla $309.60

The tender continues strong grain import demand by Turkey after its crop suffered from drought this summer.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

